M&G Investment Management Ltd. Buys Shares of 108,291 The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 108,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,772,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of The Timken by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Timken in the 1st quarter worth approximately $483,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of The Timken by 159.8% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 72,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,865,000 after purchasing an additional 44,446 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Timken in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,976,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of The Timken by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 38,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 7,209 shares during the last quarter. 80.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Timken alerts:

TKR stock opened at $70.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.47. The Timken Company has a 52 week low of $57.80 and a 52 week high of $92.39.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. The Timken had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 9.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Timken Company will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.27%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TKR shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of The Timken from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Timken from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of The Timken from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of The Timken in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of The Timken from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.50.

About The Timken

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

See Also: Discount Rate

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR).

Receive News & Ratings for The Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.