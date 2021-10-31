M&G Investment Management Ltd. Purchases New Stake in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 278,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,795,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WSC. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 50,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 8,745 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 845,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,463,000 after purchasing an additional 260,232 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,365,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,589,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905,839 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 48,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, Director Stephen Robertson sold 23,789,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total transaction of $670,873,995.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christopher J. Miner sold 38,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.15, for a total transaction of $1,082,170.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 140,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,963,576.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WSC opened at $34.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.39. The company has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 82.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $18.06 and a 1-year high of $34.88.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $461.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.20 million. Equities analysts anticipate that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WSC. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.38.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

Featured Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC).

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.