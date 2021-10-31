M&G Investment Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 69,322 Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 69,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $8,111,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Federal Realty Investment Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,748,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,376,533,000 after purchasing an additional 100,449 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,246,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $849,090,000 after buying an additional 166,815 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 46.4% during the second quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 2,690,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $315,298,000 after buying an additional 852,840 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,431,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,418,000 after buying an additional 21,441 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 890,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,286,000 after buying an additional 32,089 shares during the period. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FRT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.23.

FRT stock opened at $120.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $120.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.52. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $67.81 and a 12-month high of $125.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 60.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.13.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.59). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 6.77%. The firm had revenue of $230.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 21st. This is a boost from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 94.69%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management and redevelopment of high quality retail focus properties. The company was founded by Samuel J. Gorlitz in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

Featured Article: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.