M&G Investment Management Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 249,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Wheaton Precious Metals worth $11,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $259,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 13.6% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,285,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,709,000 after purchasing an additional 153,505 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,146,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,313,000 after purchasing an additional 181,757 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the second quarter valued at $758,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the second quarter worth $75,056,000. Institutional investors own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WPM. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$58.00 to C$54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.64.

Shares of NYSE:WPM opened at $40.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.64. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $34.85 and a fifty-two week high of $50.62.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 50.90%. The company had revenue of $330.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.49 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 53.57%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

