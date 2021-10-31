M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 1,160 Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. reduced its stake in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,073 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $10,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in Rogers Communications by 410.8% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 112,502 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,980,000 after acquiring an additional 90,477 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 11.2% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 872,284 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $46,421,000 after purchasing an additional 87,911 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Rogers Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $13,751,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rogers Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $20,908,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 18.0% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,711,560 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $90,899,000 after purchasing an additional 261,662 shares during the period. 43.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RCI opened at $46.58 on Friday. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.25 and a 1 year high of $53.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.15.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.21. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.4059 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. This is a positive change from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.60%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Desjardins cut shares of Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Rogers Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rogers Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

