M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on MGPUF. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of M&G in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of M&G in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of M&G in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set an underperform rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of M&G in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.20.

OTCMKTS:MGPUF opened at $2.71 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.05. M&G has a 12 month low of $1.97 and a 12 month high of $3.65.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

