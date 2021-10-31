Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Short Interest Update

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,630,000 shares, a growth of 101.1% from the September 30th total of 6,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,770,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

NASDAQ MCHP traded down $0.34 on Friday, reaching $74.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,594,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,492,901. The firm has a market cap of $40.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.65. Microchip Technology has a fifty-two week low of $51.86 and a fifty-two week high of $83.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 8.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Microchip Technology will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th were issued a $0.437 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a yield of 1.14%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 29.69%.

In related news, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.83, for a total value of $74,415.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.80, for a total value of $105,045.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCHP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,922,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,630,397,000 after acquiring an additional 386,098 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 38.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,930,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,783,110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,936,074 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 3.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,787,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $714,830,000 after acquiring an additional 170,736 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 5.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,646,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $246,549,000 after acquiring an additional 86,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 3.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,202,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $180,108,000 after acquiring an additional 40,961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

MCHP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $97.50 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $97.50 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.92.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

