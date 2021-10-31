Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Given New $364.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $331.00 to $364.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the software giant’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Microsoft from $345.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Microsoft from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $342.46.

Microsoft stock opened at $331.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.09, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.80. Microsoft has a 1-year low of $199.62 and a 1-year high of $332.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $300.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $278.49.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software giant to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.82, for a total transaction of $2,988,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total value of $18,184,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 165,573 shares of company stock valued at $50,066,379. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,254,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.4% in the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 5.1% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,654 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Microsoft in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 15.9% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 601,463 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $141,807,000 after acquiring an additional 82,681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

