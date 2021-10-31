MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Shares of MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) gapped down before the market opened on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $8.99, but opened at $7.26. MicroVision shares last traded at $7.13, with a volume of 94,953 shares trading hands.

The electronics maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). MicroVision had a negative return on equity of 38.25% and a negative net margin of 1,460.44%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MicroVision from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in MicroVision by 293.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,322,897 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $172,908,000 after acquiring an additional 7,696,433 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in MicroVision by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,956,659 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $150,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375,589 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in MicroVision by 110.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,660,116 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $61,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922,877 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MicroVision by 111.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,744,324 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in MicroVision by 499.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,667,681 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.71% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 13.09 and a current ratio of 13.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -36.24 and a beta of 3.98.

MicroVision Company Profile (NASDAQ:MVIS)

MicroVision, Inc engages in the development of laser beam scanning technology. It offers its product under the PicoP brand. PicoP scanning technology has addressing the following market segments Interactive and non-interactive projected displays, 3D Perceptive LiDAR sensing for consumer electronics, Augmented/Mixed Reality (AR/MR) and 3D Perceptive LiDAR sensing for automotive active collision avoidance.

