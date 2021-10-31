MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Shares of MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) gapped down before the market opened on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $8.99, but opened at $7.26. MicroVision shares last traded at $7.13, with a volume of 94,953 shares trading hands.
The electronics maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). MicroVision had a negative return on equity of 38.25% and a negative net margin of 1,460.44%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MicroVision from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 13.09 and a current ratio of 13.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -36.24 and a beta of 3.98.
MicroVision Company Profile (NASDAQ:MVIS)
MicroVision, Inc engages in the development of laser beam scanning technology. It offers its product under the PicoP brand. PicoP scanning technology has addressing the following market segments Interactive and non-interactive projected displays, 3D Perceptive LiDAR sensing for consumer electronics, Augmented/Mixed Reality (AR/MR) and 3D Perceptive LiDAR sensing for automotive active collision avoidance.
