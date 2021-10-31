Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 22.05% and a return on equity of 11.08%.

Midland States Bancorp stock opened at $25.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $574.78 million, a PE ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.01 and its 200-day moving average is $26.14. Midland States Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $14.09 and a fifty-two week high of $30.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. Midland States Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 65.12%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Midland States Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) by 839.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,369 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.20% of Midland States Bancorp worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on MSBI shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Stephens lowered shares of Midland States Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

About Midland States Bancorp

Midland States Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Other. The Banking segment offers financial products and services such as loans, mortgage loan sales and servicing, letters of credit, deposit products, merchant services, and corporate treasury management services.

