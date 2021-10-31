MiL.k (MLK) One Day Trading Volume Tops $64.08 Million

MiL.k (CURRENCY:MLK) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. One MiL.k coin can currently be bought for about $1.20 or 0.00001975 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, MiL.k has traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. MiL.k has a market capitalization of $94.15 million and $64.08 million worth of MiL.k was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001642 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.68 or 0.00069986 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.75 or 0.00073376 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63.03 or 0.00103352 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61,024.09 or 1.00070189 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,242.46 or 0.06956987 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.09 or 0.00023100 BTC.

MiL.k Coin Profile

MiL.k launched on February 20th, 2020. MiL.k’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,160,812 coins. MiL.k’s official website is milkalliance.io . MiL.k’s official message board is medium.com/milk-official-blog . MiL.k’s official Twitter account is @milk_alliance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mil.k Coin is a cryptocurrency that functions as the currency of the MiL.k platform and is the medium that integrates Brand Tokens of the aligned service companies. On the platform, Brand Token is like a product, and Mil.k Coin is the currency to purchase it. There are several ways to acquire Mil.k Coin. First, it can be earned when a user sells his/her Brand Token (On the platform app) that he/she has earned by using its relevant service. Second, it can be purchased at the external crypto exchange. Lastly, it can be individually transferred between users. “

Buying and Selling MiL.k

