Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,083,535 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 267,353 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Mimecast were worth $110,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MIME. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in Mimecast by 56.6% during the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 426,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,631,000 after purchasing an additional 154,127 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Mimecast by 32.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 389,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,659,000 after purchasing an additional 94,729 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Mimecast by 6.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Mimecast by 80.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in Mimecast by 35.9% during the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 295,906 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,698,000 after purchasing an additional 78,136 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

MIME stock opened at $75.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Mimecast Limited has a 52 week low of $37.03 and a 52 week high of $76.71.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $142.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.13 million. Mimecast had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Mimecast Limited will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MIME. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Mimecast from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Mimecast in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Mimecast from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Mimecast in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mimecast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.13.

In related news, CEO Peter Bauer sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.99, for a total transaction of $3,299,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.21, for a total transaction of $2,352,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 234,908 shares of company stock valued at $15,025,453 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

