MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) Price Reaches $0.0085 on Top Exchanges

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded down 7.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. One MintMe.com Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0085 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, MintMe.com Coin has traded down 13% against the US dollar. MintMe.com Coin has a total market cap of $1.58 million and $171.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MintMe.com Coin Coin Profile

MintMe.com Coin (CRYPTO:MINTME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. MintMe.com Coin’s official website is www.mintme.com/coin . The official message board for MintMe.com Coin is webchain.network/news/archive . MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

MintMe.com Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MintMe.com Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MintMe.com Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

