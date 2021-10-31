Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) Stock Holdings Boosted by Blue Grotto Capital LLC

Blue Grotto Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,497,230 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,378 shares during the quarter. Mitek Systems accounts for approximately 9.2% of Blue Grotto Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Blue Grotto Capital LLC’s holdings in Mitek Systems were worth $28,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MITK. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 103.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,825 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 26,398 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 329,129 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,798,000 after purchasing an additional 8,436 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 704,963 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,278,000 after purchasing an additional 73,108 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 206,950 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,017,000 after purchasing an additional 19,414 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,801 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 12,206 shares during the period. 67.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Mitek Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Mitek Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Mitek Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mitek Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Mitek Systems from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.10.

Shares of MITK opened at $18.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.82. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.27 and a twelve month high of $23.29. The stock has a market cap of $828.90 million, a PE ratio of 72.43 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.13. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $31.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.74 million. Analysts expect that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mitek Systems Company Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc engages in the innovation of mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions. Its products include Mobile Deposit, Mobile Verify, Mobile Fill, Mobile Docs, A2iA CheckReader, A2iA XE, A2iA DocumentReader, A2iA TextReader, and ICAR ID_CLOUD. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

