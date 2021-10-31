MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Price Target Lowered to $225.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) had its target price decreased by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $285.00 to $225.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 49.95% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MKSI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on MKS Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Benchmark lowered their target price on MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on MKS Instruments in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MKS Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.20.

MKSI opened at $150.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 3.79. MKS Instruments has a 1 year low of $107.36 and a 1 year high of $199.44. The firm has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 1.48.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $741.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.44 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 18.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MKSI. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the third quarter worth $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the third quarter worth $38,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the first quarter worth $50,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the third quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the first quarter worth $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

