MML Investors Services LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,124 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,989 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF worth $892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EAGG opened at $55.13 on Friday. iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $54.15 and a one year high of $56.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.27.

