MML Investors Services LLC Has $840,000 Stock Position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,191 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $840,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Nia Impact Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 156.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 66,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,725,000 after acquiring an additional 40,421 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,325,000. Finally, Stevard LLC bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CRSP shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.29.

NASDAQ CRSP opened at $91.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 2.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.70. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 1 year low of $84.38 and a 1 year high of $220.20.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $9.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $5.92. CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 49.52% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The business had revenue of $900.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.05 million. Equities research analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael John Tomsicek sold 25,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total transaction of $3,463,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,724,941.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 1,500 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $187,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 189,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,656,159.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

