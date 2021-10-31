MML Investors Services LLC Has $844,000 Stock Holdings in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 24.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,849 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 753 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Globant were worth $844,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLOB. Cartica Management LLC boosted its stake in Globant by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cartica Management LLC now owns 199,524 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,732,000 after purchasing an additional 54,303 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Globant by 139.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,715 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Globant in the 2nd quarter valued at $234,000. Ossiam bought a new stake in Globant in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Globant in the 2nd quarter valued at $973,000. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Globant alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Globant from $290.00 to $371.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Globant from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $395.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Globant from $284.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $296.90.

NYSE GLOB opened at $319.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $307.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $256.12. Globant S.A. has a 12 month low of $173.34 and a 12 month high of $332.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of 180.33 and a beta of 1.31.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08. Globant had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $305.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.79 million. On average, analysts forecast that Globant S.A. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

Featured Article: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.