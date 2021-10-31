MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 6,100 Shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG) by 103.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,969 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged in the 2nd quarter valued at about $274,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $554,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 264.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 7,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $831,000.

Shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged stock opened at $75.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.52 and its 200 day moving average is $75.90. ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged has a 1 year low of $75.13 and a 1 year high of $78.88.

