MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 672 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,933 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLE. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Allegion by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,164,984 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,137,384,000 after purchasing an additional 560,741 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Allegion by 118.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 789,744 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $99,208,000 after purchasing an additional 427,496 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Allegion by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,263,638 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $284,359,000 after purchasing an additional 297,424 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in Allegion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,625,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Allegion by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 620,097 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $77,897,000 after purchasing an additional 157,761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.29, for a total value of $401,404.89. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 146,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,692,485.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Patrick S. Shannon sold 3,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total transaction of $503,119.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,508 shares of company stock worth $1,295,275 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

ALLE opened at $128.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $136.67 and its 200 day moving average is $137.36. Allegion plc has a 12-month low of $95.80 and a 12-month high of $148.70.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.27. Allegion had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 62.97%. The company had revenue of $717.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.18%.

ALLE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $158.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Allegion from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Allegion in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Allegion from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.25.

Allegion Profile

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

