Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.800-$2.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.230. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Mohawk Industries from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Mohawk Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $188.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set an equal weight rating and a $213.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $197.42.

Shares of MHK stock traded down $21.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $177.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,556,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,916. Mohawk Industries has a 52-week low of $98.40 and a 52-week high of $231.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $188.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.55.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.15. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Mohawk Industries will post 15.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO James Brunk sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $185,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,998 shares in the company, valued at $1,559,610. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 18.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mohawk Industries stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 54.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 343,308 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,047 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.50% of Mohawk Industries worth $65,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

