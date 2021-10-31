Molecular Partners AG (NASDAQ:MOLN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Molecular Partners AG (NASDAQ:MOLN) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a decline of 59.4% from the September 30th total of 21,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MOLN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Molecular Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Cowen initiated coverage on Molecular Partners in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Molecular Partners in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $19.52 target price on Molecular Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Molecular Partners in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Molecular Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.88.

NASDAQ:MOLN traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.61. 1,588 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,775. Molecular Partners has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $21.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.72.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOLN. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Molecular Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,123,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Molecular Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,800,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Molecular Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,586,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Molecular Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,969,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Molecular Partners in the second quarter worth $1,390,000. 5.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Molecular Partners

Molecular Partners AG operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is developing Abicipar, a DARPin therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as for diabetic macular edema; and MP0250 that binds and inhibit vascular endothelial growth factor and hepatocyte growth factor pathways, which restores clinical sensitivity to various standard-of-care therapies in multiple myeloma.

