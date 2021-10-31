Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Price Target Cut to $41.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) had its price target cut by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 7.01% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TAP. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.45.

Shares of TAP opened at $44.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of -17.22, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1 year low of $33.41 and a 1 year high of $61.48.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Louis Vachon acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.04 per share, for a total transaction of $138,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAP. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 318.9% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 281.6% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

