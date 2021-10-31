Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) PT Raised to $28.00

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.16% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MNTV. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Momentive Global from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded Momentive Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Momentive Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

MNTV stock opened at $22.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.83 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.51. Momentive Global has a 1-year low of $16.35 and a 1-year high of $28.12.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $109.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.43 million. Momentive Global had a negative net margin of 25.31% and a negative return on equity of 29.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Momentive Global will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Dharti Patel sold 1,691 shares of Momentive Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total value of $32,619.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 18,528 shares of Momentive Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total transaction of $357,405.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,867 shares of company stock worth $2,352,841 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Momentive Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Momentive Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Momentive Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Momentive Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Momentive Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. 78.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Momentive Global

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey.

