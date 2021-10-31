Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

MONDY has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Mondi in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mondi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mondi in a report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mondi in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mondi in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Shares of Mondi stock opened at $49.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Mondi has a 1 year low of $37.27 and a 1 year high of $59.24. The company has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.51.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $1.4674 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.56%. Mondi’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.80%.

Mondi Company Profile

Mondi Plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of packaging and paper products. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment comprises the operations of containerboard and corrugated solutions.

