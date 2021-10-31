MonotaRO Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MONOY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

MonotaRO Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MONOY) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decrease of 58.8% from the September 30th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS MONOY traded down $2.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.30. 206,427 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,471. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.00 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.21. MonotaRO has a 1 year low of $20.83 and a 1 year high of $32.84.

MonotaRO (OTCMKTS:MONOY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $418.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.82 million. MonotaRO had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 32.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MonotaRO will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

MonotaRO Co, Ltd. engages in the sale of maintenance, repair, and operation (MRO) supplies through e-commerce. Its products include cutting tools, bearings, fasteners, industrial equipment, and safety devices. The company was founded by Kinya Seto on October 19, 2000 and is headquartered in Amagasaki, Japan.

