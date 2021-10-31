Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Given New $475.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $425.00 to $475.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.53% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Moody’s from $415.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Moody’s from $344.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $406.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $322.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $402.50.

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $404.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $374.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $360.25. Moody’s has a 1 year low of $259.45 and a 1 year high of $407.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 99.53%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Moody’s will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.31, for a total transaction of $169,998.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,504,793.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Kaye sold 3,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.69, for a total transaction of $1,189,568.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,860,860.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,266 shares of company stock worth $2,368,779. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 650.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 90 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 421.1% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 99 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 106 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

