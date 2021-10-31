Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $12.150-$12.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.950. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Moody’s also updated its FY21 guidance to $12.15-12.35 EPS.

Shares of MCO opened at $404.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $374.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $360.25. Moody’s has a fifty-two week low of $259.45 and a fifty-two week high of $407.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.25 billion, a PE ratio of 36.21, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Get Moody's alerts:

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.17. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 99.53%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Moody’s will post 11.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 24.43%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MCO. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $415.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $406.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $322.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $414.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $372.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $402.50.

In other news, SVP Melanie Hughes sold 1,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.07, for a total value of $589,411.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.35, for a total transaction of $259,998.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,501 shares in the company, valued at $2,485,657.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,266 shares of company stock worth $2,368,779. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Moody’s stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,014,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,904 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.08% of Moody’s worth $730,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

Featured Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.