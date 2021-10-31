Mooncoin Trading Down 2.6% Over Last Week (MOON)

Mooncoin (CURRENCY:MOON) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 31st. One Mooncoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mooncoin has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Mooncoin has a total market cap of $6.77 million and $140.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $189.01 or 0.00312938 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00005456 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001138 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000390 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000081 BTC.

About Mooncoin

Mooncoin (CRYPTO:MOON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 30th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 227,490,931,370 coins. The official website for Mooncoin is mooncoin.com . The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

Buying and Selling Mooncoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mooncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mooncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mooncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

