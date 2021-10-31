Morgan Stanley Analysts Give Kion Group (FRA:KGX) a €90.00 Price Target

Morgan Stanley set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on Kion Group (FRA:KGX) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KGX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €96.00 ($112.94) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €104.00 ($122.35) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €114.00 ($134.12) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €113.00 ($132.94) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €94.36 ($111.02).

FRA KGX opened at €94.40 ($111.06) on Wednesday. Kion Group has a 1-year low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a 1-year high of €81.82 ($96.26). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €85.94.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

