Morgan Stanley Boosts Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Price Target to $93.00

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Ares Management from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Ares Management from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ares Management from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ares Management from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $78.50.

ARES opened at $84.74 on Thursday. Ares Management has a twelve month low of $41.38 and a twelve month high of $86.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.78 and a 200-day moving average of $66.71. The stock has a market cap of $24.39 billion, a PE ratio of 44.14 and a beta of 1.00.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 10.23%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ares Management will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.08%.

In other news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 424,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.95 per share, with a total value of $11,430,007.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 49.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in Ares Management by 9.0% during the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 10,475 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Management during the third quarter worth about $684,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Ares Management by 18.2% during the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 12,867 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Management during the third quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Ares Management by 9.5% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 69,866 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,158,000 after buying an additional 6,034 shares during the last quarter. 43.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

