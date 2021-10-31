Morgan Stanley Cuts Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,452,523 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 100,821 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $178,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,080,353 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,525,737,000 after buying an additional 427,996 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,045,544 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $763,342,000 after buying an additional 370,033 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,734,041 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $750,111,000 after buying an additional 3,516,502 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 18,504,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $673,560,000 after buying an additional 4,691,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 17,520,732 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $724,068,000 after buying an additional 3,270,131 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ENB opened at $41.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.62. The stock has a market cap of $84.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.84. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.15 and a 52 week high of $43.21.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 14.99%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ENB. CIBC raised their price target on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Enbridge from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Enbridge from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.54.

About Enbridge

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

