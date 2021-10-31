Morgan Stanley Decreases Holdings in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,942,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330,497 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.20% of PagSeguro Digital worth $220,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,842,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in PagSeguro Digital by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 51,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Sagil Capital LLP purchased a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,254,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in PagSeguro Digital by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,636,000 after purchasing an additional 19,625 shares during the period. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC raised its position in PagSeguro Digital by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 57,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 10,510 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.11.

Shares of NYSE:PAGS opened at $36.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of 54.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.59. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a one year low of $31.10 and a one year high of $62.83.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $447.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.71 million. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 14.22%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

