Morgan Stanley Has $194.60 Million Stock Position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,997,417 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,389 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.98% of DXC Technology worth $194,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DXC. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 15.1% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 4,434 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 3.3% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the first quarter worth $260,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in DXC Technology by 5.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,813,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,482,000 after purchasing an additional 240,893 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in DXC Technology in the first quarter worth $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on DXC. Bank of America raised DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on DXC Technology from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised DXC Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.31.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 1,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.88 per share, for a total transaction of $44,857.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 9,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.86 per share, with a total value of $369,752.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,780,060.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 17,791 shares of company stock valued at $684,089 over the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DXC Technology stock opened at $32.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. DXC Technology has a 12-month low of $17.59 and a 12-month high of $44.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.43.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

