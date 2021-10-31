Morgan Stanley Increases Holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) by 218.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,716,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,864,152 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.11% of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF worth $198,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XHB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 117.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,400,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $175,777,000 after buying an additional 1,294,388 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 155.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 886,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,385,000 after purchasing an additional 539,523 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 41.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 864,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,313,000 after purchasing an additional 252,311 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 60.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 596,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,708,000 after purchasing an additional 224,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the second quarter worth about $16,260,000.

Shares of XHB stock opened at $77.58 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.52. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 12-month low of $51.48 and a 12-month high of $80.82.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

