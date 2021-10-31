Morgan Stanley Raises Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target to $350.00

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $325.00 to $350.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SPOT. Truist Securities reduced their price target on Spotify Technology from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Guggenheim raised shares of Spotify Technology from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $315.00 to $270.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $303.64.

Shares of NYSE SPOT opened at $289.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Spotify Technology has a fifty-two week low of $201.68 and a fifty-two week high of $387.44. The company has a market cap of $51.87 billion, a PE ratio of -144.70 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.35.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.16). Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.68) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Spotify Technology will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Spotify Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in Spotify Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Spotify Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.53% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

