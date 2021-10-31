Morgan Stanley Trims Stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,397,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 375,685 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.78% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $206,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 51,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 11,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 4,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 25,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FITB. Argus increased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB opened at $43.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.56 and a 12 month high of $45.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.92. The company has a market cap of $30.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.46.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 32.49% and a return on equity of 13.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

In other news, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 10,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total transaction of $489,851.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 6,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total transaction of $244,748.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,612 shares of company stock valued at $753,665. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

