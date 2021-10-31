Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) PT Raised to C$22.00

Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 19.44% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Laurentian increased their price target on shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

MRG.UN opened at C$18.42 on Friday. Morguard North American Residential REIT has a 52-week low of C$13.55 and a 52-week high of C$18.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.82. The company has a market cap of C$719.36 million and a P/E ratio of 6.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$17.68 and its 200-day moving average price is C$17.00.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The Units of the REIT trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MRG.UN. With a strategic focus on the acquisition of high-quality multi-suite residential properties in Canada and the United States, the REIT maximizes long-term Unit value through active asset and property management.

