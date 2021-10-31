Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MGRUF) PT Lowered to C$6.50

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MGRUF) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS MGRUF opened at $4.58 on Friday. Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $3.36 and a 12 month high of $5.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.94.

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust is a closed-end investment trust. It owns, manages and invests in a diversified real estate portfolio of commercial properties. The company was founded on June 18, 1997 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

