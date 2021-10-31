MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) vs. United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Head to Head Review

MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) and United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and risk.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
3.4% of MoSys shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.6% of United Microelectronics shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of MoSys shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of United Microelectronics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
MoSys has a beta of 2.14, indicating that its stock price is 114% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Microelectronics has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for MoSys and United Microelectronics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|MoSys
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|United Microelectronics
|1
|0
|5
|1
|2.86
United Microelectronics has a consensus target price of $7.30, suggesting a potential downside of 28.92%. Given United Microelectronics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe United Microelectronics is more favorable than MoSys.
Profitability
This table compares MoSys and United Microelectronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|MoSys
|-70.97%
|-47.57%
|-35.12%
|United Microelectronics
|22.71%
|18.21%
|10.97%
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares MoSys and United Microelectronics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|MoSys
|$6.80 million
|8.05
|-$3.78 million
|N/A
|N/A
|United Microelectronics
|$6.21 billion
|4.10
|$814.13 million
|$0.42
|24.45
United Microelectronics has higher revenue and earnings than MoSys.
Summary
United Microelectronics beats MoSys on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.
About MoSys
MoSys, Inc. is a provider of semiconductor solutions. The firm provides hardware, software and firmware solutions that enable fast, intelligent data access and data decisions for cloud networking, security, test and measurement, video and other systems. Its products include blazar accelerator engine ICs, 100G linespeed products, and development kits. The company was founded in September 1991 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.
About United Microelectronics
United Microelectronics Corp. engages in the semiconductor foundry business. It offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors. The company was founded on May 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan.
