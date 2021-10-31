Motive Capital Corp. (NYSE:MOTV) Short Interest Update

Motive Capital Corp. (NYSE:MOTV) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,600 shares, an increase of 61.5% from the September 30th total of 33,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 321,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Full18 Capital LLC bought a new stake in Motive Capital during the second quarter valued at $817,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in shares of Motive Capital during the first quarter worth about $861,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Motive Capital during the first quarter worth about $503,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Motive Capital during the second quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new position in shares of Motive Capital during the second quarter worth about $1,057,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MOTV remained flat at $$9.95 during midday trading on Friday. 84,231 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,137. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.80. Motive Capital has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $10.87.

Motive Capital Corp intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as MCF2 Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Motive Capital Corp in November 2020.

