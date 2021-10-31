Mplx (MPLX) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Mplx to post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.66. Mplx had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 30.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Mplx to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Mplx stock opened at $30.12 on Friday. Mplx has a 1 year low of $16.76 and a 1 year high of $31.53. The firm has a market cap of $30.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

MPLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Mplx in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Mplx in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.96 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Mplx in a report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Mplx from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.12.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets; and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S), and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products and water.

