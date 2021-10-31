Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.45 EPS

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.45, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $860.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.32 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 29.79% and a net margin of 39.82%. Mr. Cooper Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:COOP opened at $43.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.17 and its 200-day moving average is $36.77. Mr. Cooper Group has a 1 year low of $20.64 and a 1 year high of $45.27.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mr. Cooper Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.86.

In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total value of $412,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Robert H. Gidel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total value of $1,502,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,451 shares in the company, valued at $129,619.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 63,436 shares of company stock worth $2,492,296 over the last three months. 2.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

