M&T Bank Corp Acquires 277 Shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,581 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Masonite International were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Masonite International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Masonite International by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Masonite International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Masonite International by 121.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of Masonite International by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DOOR opened at $120.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.19 and its 200 day moving average is $116.52. Masonite International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.00 and a fifty-two week high of $132.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.99.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.11. Masonite International had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 3.47%. The company had revenue of $662.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. Masonite International’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Masonite International Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Masonite International news, insider Robert Edgar Lewis sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.39, for a total value of $917,925.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,687 shares in the company, valued at $2,287,101.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld bought 450 shares of Masonite International stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $122.80 per share, for a total transaction of $55,260.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,054. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Masonite International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.50.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

