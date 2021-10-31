M&T Bank Corp Acquires Shares of 4,298 Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX)

M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Anterix in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anterix by 290.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Anterix in the second quarter valued at $66,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Anterix in the second quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Anterix in the first quarter valued at $234,000. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ATEX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Anterix from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.33.

ATEX opened at $64.10 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.11 and its 200 day moving average is $55.18. Anterix Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.26 and a fifty-two week high of $64.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.95 and a beta of 0.43.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.18 million. Anterix had a negative net margin of 6,051.24% and a negative return on equity of 23.61%. As a group, analysts predict that Anterix Inc. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Leslie B. Daniels acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.35 per share, with a total value of $55,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,821,347.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gena L. Ashe sold 2,301 shares of Anterix stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $129,109.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,995,552.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 2,800 shares of company stock worth $156,779 and sold 69,135 shares worth $3,916,185. Insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

Anterix Profile

Anterix, Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The firm focuses on commercializing spectrum assets to enable targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies and solutions. It’s solutions include Private LTE and Active Ecosystem. The company was founded by Peter Joel Lasensky and Richard Edward Rohmann in 1997 and is headquartered in Woodland Park, NJ.

