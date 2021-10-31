M&T Bank Corp Makes New $243,000 Investment in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 6,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 370,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,502,000 after buying an additional 36,292 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the 1st quarter worth about $425,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 181,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,114,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the 1st quarter worth about $61,695,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 25,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tempur Sealy International stock opened at $44.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.33 and a twelve month high of $50.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.48.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 142.29%. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.85%.

TPX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Truist upped their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tempur Sealy International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, CEO Scott L. Thompson sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total transaction of $9,870,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Clifford Buster III sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $1,800,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 240,200 shares of company stock worth $11,679,600. Insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

