M&T Bank Corp Purchases Shares of 7,228 1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS)

M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in 1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in 1stdibs.Com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,815,000. Insight Holdings Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the 2nd quarter worth about $176,294,000. Allen Operations LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,155,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the 2nd quarter worth about $17,839,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the 2nd quarter worth about $348,000. 45.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DIBS opened at $17.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.12. 1stdibs.Com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.92 and a 52-week high of $35.46.

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $24.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.93 million. As a group, analysts expect that 1stdibs.Com, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David S. Rosenblatt bought 44,197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.89 per share, for a total transaction of $658,093.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on 1stdibs.Com in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on 1stdibs.Com in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on 1stdibs.Com in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “in-line” rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on 1stdibs.Com in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on 1stdibs.Com in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.25.

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home dÃ©cor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

