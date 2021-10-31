M&T Bank Corp Sells 1,949 Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 35.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,949 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EHC. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Encompass Health by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 780,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,928,000 after purchasing an additional 70,509 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited boosted its holdings in Encompass Health by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Encompass Health by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,251,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,467,000 after purchasing an additional 142,797 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Encompass Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $391,000. Finally, Invst LLC bought a new stake in Encompass Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $480,000. 90.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

EHC stock opened at $63.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.09. Encompass Health Co. has a 1 year low of $60.51 and a 1 year high of $89.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 8.10%. Encompass Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.75%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James raised shares of Encompass Health from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist cut their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.20.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.