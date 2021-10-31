MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) Given a €183.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) has been assigned a €183.00 ($215.29) price target by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 4.86% from the stock’s previous close.

MTX has been the topic of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €250.00 ($294.12) target price on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Nord/LB set a €225.00 ($264.71) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Bank of America set a €240.00 ($282.35) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. UBS Group set a €215.00 ($252.94) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €242.00 ($284.71) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Friday, October 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MTU Aero Engines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €212.07 ($249.50).

Shares of ETR MTX opened at €192.35 ($226.29) on Friday. MTU Aero Engines has a 1-year low of €142.40 ($167.53) and a 1-year high of €224.90 ($264.59). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.71, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €196.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €203.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion and a PE ratio of 87.51.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

