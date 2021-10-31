Muscle Maker, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Muscle Maker, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 139,500 shares, an increase of 69.1% from the September 30th total of 82,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 244,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of GRIL stock opened at $1.11 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.30. The company has a market cap of $19.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 2.07. Muscle Maker has a 12 month low of $0.98 and a 12 month high of $3.70.

Get Muscle Maker alerts:

Muscle Maker (NASDAQ:GRIL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.74 million for the quarter. Muscle Maker had a negative return on equity of 115.72% and a negative net margin of 126.16%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Muscle Maker by 3.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 610,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 17,557 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Muscle Maker in the first quarter valued at $55,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Muscle Maker in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Muscle Maker by 37.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 223,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 61,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Muscle Maker in the first quarter valued at $324,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

About Muscle Maker

Muscle Maker, Inc owns, operates, and franchises Muscle Maker Grill and Healthy Joe's restaurants under the Muscle Maker Grill name. The company operates a fast-casual restaurant that specializes in preparing healthy-inspired, made-to-order lean, and protein-based meals, including chicken, seafood, pasta, hamburger, wrap, and flat bread, as well as entrÃ©e salads and sides, protein shakes, and fruit smoothies.

Read More: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Muscle Maker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Muscle Maker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.